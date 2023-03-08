Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College ends athletic program

Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College athletics department just wrapped up its last sports season.

According to Hubbard-owned affiliate WDIO-TV, officials at the Cloquet, Minn. school made the decision to do away with the entirety of the athletic department.

The school discontinued football in 2019 which left men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball. Acting President Anita Hanson put out a statement on the decision to discontinue the program, saying the funding for athletics can be reallocated to provide new opportunities for students.

“It can’t be underestimated the impact that sports does have on one’s life. So, I mean, that’s what I’m in it for. This is my ministry coach and using the athletic realm to kind of help bring students from all walks of life together and give them a second chance at life,” said Basketball Head Men’s and Women’s Coach Robert Smith to WDIO.

The next steps for reallocating athletic money are still undetermined.