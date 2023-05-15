Flags ordered to fly at half-staff Monday for Peace Officers Memorial Day

Gov. Tim Walz has ordered all U.S. and state flags to fly at half-staff Monday for Peace Officers Memorial Day.

The day, which was created to remember all peace officers who’ve been killed or hurt in the line of duty, falls on May 15 each year as part of Police Week.

“Today and every day, it is fitting to honor those Peace Officers who gave their lives to protect ours and to thank the over 10,900 Law Enforcement Officers in Minnesota who serve in 417 law enforcement agencies for their dedication and service to Minnesota communities,” Walz’s proclamation reads in part.

The day comes at a time when the law enforcement community and residents of both Minnesota and Wisconsin continue to mourn the recent deaths of four law enforcement officers.

Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel were fatally shot during a traffic stop on April 8; Josh Owen, a deputy from Pope County, was shot and killed on April 15 after responding to a domestic violence report; and just on Friday, Kaitie Leising, the St. Croix County deputy who was killed on May 6 after responding to a report of a suspected drunk driver in a ditch, was laid to rest.

Others are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags on Monday.