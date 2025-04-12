First responders in Alexandria save choking 4-year-old

The Alexandria Police Department was called to a preschool Friday afternoon for a 4-year-old who was choking.

According to police, at 12:26 p.m., officers received a 911 call from Calvary Lutheran Pre-Scjool for a 4-year-old who was choking.

Multiple first responders arrived at the school, including the police department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputies and North Ambulance.

A sheriff’s deputy arrived first, finding the 4-year-old was turning blue and becoming unresponsive.

Life-saving techniques were used, and as more officers and deputies arrived, an Alexandria Police Officer was able to remove the object the child was choking on.

The child began breathing and was taken to the hospital, where they were reunited with their parents.