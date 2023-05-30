Fires damage 2 Cottage Grove homes

Two separate fires damaged homes Monday afternoon in Cottage Grove.

Cottage Grove Public Safety says the first fire was reported just after 1:10 p.m. in the 7400 block of 96th St. South. Minutes later, another house fire was reported in the 6000 block of Inskip Trail South.

The department says Cottage Grove crews, with help from St. Paul Park and Newport departments, responded to the first fire while Woodbury crews went to the second fire, as it was near the cities’ shared border. Crews from Hastings, Lower St. Croix Valley and Bayport also helped at the fires.

While one firefighter was treated for a heat-related illness, no other injuries were reported.

The extent of the damage caused by the fires wasn’t immediately clear, but pictures posted by the department showed what appeared to be significant damage at both homes.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to the city for more information.