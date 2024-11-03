Firefighters rescue trapped children in Vadnais Heights fire

Three children and one adult were able to get out of a house fire Saturday afternoon and were taken to the hospital after a townhome caught fire.

According to the Vadnais Heights Fire Department, at 5:40 p.m. multiple fire departments were called to the 1000 block of County Road D East in Vandis Heights for a townhouse on fire.

Upon arrival, the Vadnais Heights, White Bear Lake, Maplewood, and Little Canada Fire Departments found an active fire and heavy smoke coming from a building.

Firefighters said they learned that multiple people, including children, were trapped inside. They were able to make their way into the building and find two children, rescuing them from the fire.

Two others, an adult and another child, were able to escape on their own from the townhome.

All four were transported to Regions Hospital for treatment; their condition is currently unknown.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.