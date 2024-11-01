Firefighters guide visually impaired man out of burning building in Minneapolis

Fire crews in Minneapolis assisted a man who had difficulty seeing out of a burning building Friday morning.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, a fire was spotted at a residential duplex on 11th Avenue South around 3:50 a.m.

The fire department said the front porch of the building was completely engulfed when they arrived.

All residents were outside of the home, except for one man with visual impairment, who needed assistance to leave.

The Minneapolis Fire Department was able to enter the building and guide the man out without injuries.

The porch fire was extinguished, but an extension was found inside the home, stretching from the first floor to the second and attic space.

Fire crews said they were able to put out the fire after opening up the ceiling and walls of the first and second floors and into the attic.

While no one was injured in the incident, a cat was found dead inside the building.

Due to the fire, the house was deemed uninhabitable and was boarded up. The Red Cross is assisting five adult residents who were displaced as a result.