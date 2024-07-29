Firefighter evaluated at scene of Cottage Grove fire, no injuries reported

Warm and humid conditions are said to have made conditions even more dangerous for first responders at a fire in Cottage Grove early Sunday evening.

According to public safety officials, crews were called to the 6000 block of Summit Curve just after 7 p.m. for a report of visible flames. When they arrived at the scene, they found flames had spread from an attached garage to the home.

The homeowners were able to get out of the house safely, but officials say one firefighter was evaluated at the scene for a medical issue. However, the firefighter wasn’t hospitalized.

Due to the heavy fire, officials say a second alarm was called to include nearly a dozen other agencies. The flames were finally under control around 8:15 p.m.

As of this time, authorities haven’t released the cause of the fire.