‘Fire Weather Watch’ issued for nearly all of Minnesota on Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for nearly all of Minnesota on Sunday.

This means that the danger of fires is especially high due to low humidity and wind. The conditions are predicted to create “near-critical” fire weather — any spark could create a wildfire that quickly spreads and grows out of control.

All outdoor burning during this time is discouraged.

For several counties, the watch begins on Saturday morning and goes through Sunday evening:

Beltrami

Kittson

Lake of the Woods

Marshall

Roseau

Nearly all of the state is under the watch beginning Sunday morning and going through Sunday evening:

National Weather Service

Wildfires in Canada could also cause a slight haze across the Twin Cities on Saturday. Winds are expected to push it back to Canada Saturday evening.

You can find updates on the National Weather Service website.