Fire spreads from auto shop to detached garage

A fire in Northeast Minneapolis damaged two structures Friday night.

At 10:05 p.m. Minneapolis fire crews responded to reports of a fire at 312 Lowry Avenue NE. where a business, Auto Body Care, was on fire. Crews reported seeing heavy smoke and fire from the rear of the building, as well as fallen powerlines that were arcing and sparking.

Xcel Energy was called to turn off the powerlines as firefighters searched the building to ensure no one was inside.

The fire spread to a neighboring garage across the alley at 2418 University Avenue, prompting the call for extra personnel and equipment.

Fire crews said a large amount of water needed to be used to put out the fire due to the wood and chemical fire load in the auto shop building. Additionally, several reported LP gas cylinders around the garage had to be cooled down and turned off gas to reduce pressure built up from the heat of the fire.

One of the garages had a partial wall and roof collapse.

After several hours of extensive overhaul, the fires were extinguished, with no injuries being reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.