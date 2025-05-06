Fire significantly damages Eden Prairie townhome, family’s dog missing

A fire in Eden Prairie severely damaged a townhome on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out shortly before 2 p.m. on the 6900 block of Edenvale Boulevard, a city communications person said.

When firefighters arrived, the home was fully engulfed, but they were able to put the fire out.

The family was not home at the time of the fire, but their dog remains unaccounted for, authorities say.

The townhome was significantly damaged in the fire, and also caused damage to the two townhomes on either side, which may “affect the livability” of those two homes.

Multiple cities and crews helped at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.