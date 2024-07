Fire officials are investigating a house fire that occurred in Maple Grove Wednesday night.

Courtesy: Maple Grove Fire and Rescue

According to Maple Grove Fire and Rescue, the fire happened at the corner of Quantico Lane North and 72nd Street near Fish Lake.

Fire officials said everyone in the house was able to get out safely.

Courtesy: Maple Grove Fire and Rescue

Fire and Rescue announced the fire was out after midnight Thursday morning, and that they were finalizing the overhaul.