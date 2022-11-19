Fire in St. Francis causes ‘significant damage’ to home

A fire Friday afternoon at a home in Anoka County resulted in “significant damage,” according to fire officials.

Firefighters responded to a call of a fire in the 23300 block of Redwood Ave in St. Francis shortly before 3 p.m. Friday, according to the St. Francis Fire Department.

No one was hurt or killed in the fire, the fire department noted.

The St. Francis Fire Department tells 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that the fire was fully involved and caused significant damage.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.