Fire in Minneapolis apartment building leaves unit unliveable, Red Cross called in to assist

An apartment unit in Minneapolis is uninhabitable after a fire on Saturday morning.

Fire crews with the Minneapolis Fire Department (MFD) were called to the 1600 block of Glenwood Avenue around 9:40 a.m. for a report of smoke and fire at a three-story residential apartment building, according to a news release from MFD.

Crews evacuated the building and extinguished the fire, the release added.

Officials say a man was helped out of the building but left without receiving medical attention and a dog was sheltered in place with no injuries.

A firefighter was brought to a local hospital for an ankle and knee injury from a fall, the release stated.

The apartment unit that the fire started in was deemed uninhabitable, and the Red Cross was called in to help 10 residents of the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials say.