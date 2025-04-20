Fire destroys Woodbury duplex, 3 people displaced

Three people are without a home after a late-night fire destroyed a Woodbury duplex on Saturday.

Crews were called to the 7500 block of Afton Road around 11:35 p.m.

Firefighters said flames were visible from the roof and deck on the back side of the building.

Everyone inside the building was able to get out safely, according to the Woodbury Fire Department. No one was injured.

As of this time, an official cause hasn’t been determined, but firefighters say a cigarette butt may have played a role.

Crews were on scene for about four hours.