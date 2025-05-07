Fire damages home of former Whiskey Junction Bar

An overnight fire at the building that was the former home of Whiskey Junction Bar on Wednesday caused one firefighter to be taken to an area hospital for what the Minneapolis Fire Department believes was overexertion.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Melanie Rucker, crews were called to the building, located at 901 Cedar Avenue South, just after 12:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and fire outside toward the back of the building, as well as the second floor and the roof. Due to how quickly the fire was spreading, a second alarm was called.

It took about an hour for flames to get under control.

Besides the firefighter who was treated and then evaluated at an area hospital, no other injuries were reported. No one is believed to have been inside the building at the time of the fire.

As of this time, the cause of the fire is still being investigated.