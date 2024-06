A house fire occurred in White Bear Lake overnight Friday, damaging a home.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS captured video around 1 a.m. off South Shore Blvd. near Lakeview Avenue. Smoke was seen coming through the roof as firefighters worked around the building to put out the fire and assess the damage.

It is unknown what caused the fire at this time, and there is no word yet on whether anyone was injured in the fire.