Fire damages home in Minnetonka, no injuries reported

A home in Minnetonka was damaged by a fire Thursday morning.

The Minnetonka Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire on the 14400 block of McGinty Road West shortly after 4:20 a.m. and found a home on fire.

Crews reported that the exterior of the home was on fire and the fire had extended to the attic.

No one was injured in the fire, officials say. Two people in the home were alerted to the fire from smoke detectors and they got out safely

Fire officials say McGinty Road was closed as a result for about two hours while flames were put out.

The cause is still being investigated.