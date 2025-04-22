Fire damages Elks Lodge in north Minneapolis

A late-night fire in Minneapolis has damaged the Elks Lodge on the city’s north side.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is working to learn more about the fire, which broke out shortly before 11 p.m. Monday near the intersection of North Plymouth and Knox avenues.

Firefighters could be seen focusing on the roof of the building. A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer gathering video at the scene didn’t see a lot of external damage.

No word at this time on any potential injuries, or the cause of the fire.

