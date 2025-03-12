Fire crews called in to extinguish train fire in St. Paul

St. Paul fire crews are on the scene of a train fire on Tuesday night.

Around 8:38 p.m., crews were called to the area of Childs and Warner Roads on a report of a train that was fully engulfed in flames.

Fire crews worked to evacuate the rail car, extinguish the fire and shut the rail lines down.

St. Paul fire officials say power was disconnected to the locomotive. Rail workers are currently working to disconnect the burnt rail car from the rest of the train.