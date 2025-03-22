Fire at Marty’s Deli in Minneapolis partly extinguished by burst water pipe

A fire at a neighborhood restaurant on Friday night resulted in no injuries, according to the Minneapolis Fire Department.

Fire officials responded to a fire just before 7 p.m. at a two-story building that houses Marty’s Deli on the 400 block of Lowry Avenue Northeast.

When fire crews arrived, they found fire in the basement of the building.

The fire department said that crews laid lines to put out the flames, and the fire was brought under control due in large part to a burst water pipe that extinguished much of the fire. Due to the pipe burst, the water was shut off to the building.

There were no injuries reported and two cats were found unharmed.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.