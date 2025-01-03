Fire at encampment in Minneapolis contained to one tent, no injuries

A fire at an encampment in Minneapolis early Friday morning was extinguished, and no one was hurt, the Minneapolis Fire Department (MFD) says.

Firefighters responded to possible tents on fire and propane tanks exploding under the bridge near Franklin and Cedar Avenue South at 12:40 a.m.

When fire crews arrived, they found only one tent on fire, which was easily put out, the press release says.

The fire did not spread to any buildings in the area, and no one was injured.