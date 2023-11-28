Fire at a home in Brooklyn Park extinguished overnight

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department extinguished a structure fire at a duplex overnight.

A news release from Brooklyn Park police said the firefighters responded to the 7000 block of Ewing Avenue North just before 1:45 a.m. Tuesday.

A fire inside one of the units was then “brought under control quickly” before the attached residence could be damaged, according to authorities.

Everyone was out of the building before first responders arrived, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.