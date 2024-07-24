Finnegans Brew Co. partners with Fulton Brewing

Two of Minneapolis’ craft breweries are partnering together in a unique way.

On Tuesday, Finnegans Brew Co. announced it is shifting production from its East Town Minneapolis brewery and will be moving into the Fulton Brewery complex.

The pioneering social benefits beer company has also formed a brewing union with Fulton in which it will serve its flagship beers out of Fulton’s North Loop taproom billed as “Finnegans Residency at Fulton.”

“We are extremely excited to begin this new chapter for Finnegans in collaboration with Fulton Brewing,” said Jacquie Berglund, Finnegans Brew Co. Founder, CEO & Rambunctious Social Entrepreneur. “Finding a brewery with shared values and a strong cultural fit was just as important as their brewing capabilities. Our overall mission and longstanding commitment to creating healthy communities remains unchanged.”

Fulton will begin producing all Finnegans beer at its northeast Minneapolis production facility, and by early fall, beers will be available on draft and sold to go at Fulton’s North Loop taproom.

“We love Finnegans and the incredibly positive impact they have made on our community,” said Fulton CEO Ryan Petz. “We are honored to be able to produce and soon offer Finnegans at our taproom for fans of both our brands. We see this as a positive evolution for the craft beer scene in Minneapolis.”

While entering into the partnership, Finnegans will remain independently owned and operated and continue its tradition of events like the St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

Additional details about the partnership is expected to be released in the coming months.

To celebrate, Finnegans is donating 50 cents per pint sold in the taproom through the end of August to the Finnegans Community Fund to help those experiencing food insecurity.