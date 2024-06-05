Final 2 defendants in Brooklyn Park woman’s murder to be sentenced Wednesday

Eriana Haynes and Tavion James have each pleaded guilty to one charge of aiding an offender after the fact for their roles in covering up the shooting of Zaria McKeever.

Two people charged in connection to a fatal shooting in Brooklyn Park two years ago are scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday.

Out of the five people charged in 23-year-old Zara McKeever’s death in Nov. 2022, 25-year-olds Eriana Haynes and Tavion James are the last to be sentenced.

Prosecutors are recommending they both spend about four years in prison.

Previously, Haynes and James both pleaded guilty to one felony count of aiding an offender for their roles in covering up McKeever’s murder.

Eriana Haynes is the sister of Eric Haynes, who prosecutors considered to be the mastermind of McKeever’s murder. He has been sentenced to serve life in prison.

Court documents allege McKeever was in an apartment with her new boyfriend when two teens kicked down the door. One of the teens shot Mckeever five times before being driven away from the scene by Haynes.

The armed teens later told police that it was Haynes who gave them the gun and told them to shoot McKeever’s new boyfriend. Investigators later learned Haynes and McKeever had previously dated and also shared a one-year-old child together.

Police also later learned that Haynes had been stalking McKeever for days prior to the murder.

Foday Kevin Kamara was sentenced just last month to about 11 years behind bars. He was 17 at the time of that hearing and will spend time at a juvenile center in Red Wing until he turns 18, when he’ll be transferred to a state prison.

As previously reported, Kamara and the other teen – who was 17 at the time of the shooting – were initially offered plea bargains that would allow them to each serve two years at the juvenile correction facility in Red Wing.

While a judge allowed that deal to stand with the 17-year-old, Kamara’s deal was questioned by state authorities and McKeever’s family.

Kamara was 15 at the time of the shooting but was certified as an adult at the age of 17 and entered a guilty plea just days later.

Wednesday’s hearings begin at 10 a.m. at the Hennepin County Government Center, where McKeever’s family is expected to speak out.

“We’ve been fighting for a long time and now we feel like we’re at the point now where we can start to allow God to come in and heal our hearts the way we need to,” said Presly McKeever, Zaria’s father.

If you or a loved one is the victim of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for help, 800-799-7233.