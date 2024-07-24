Fight over gun ends with 2 people getting shot in North Minneapolis

An altercation between three people resulted in two being shot early Wednesday.

Minneapolis police said they were called to North Memorial Hospital around 4:40 a.m. where two men had arrived with apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police said preliminary information indicates both men were involved in an altercation with an unknown man near the intersection of 37th Avenue North and Dupont Avenue North.

Their names and ages haven’t been released at this time.

The unknown man produced a gun which was fired during a fight over the weapon. He then fled the area, while the two men were taken to the hospital by a friend.

Minneapolis police said they are continuing to investigate, and no one has been arrested.