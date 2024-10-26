Man reportedly stabbed by fiancée in Brooklyn Park

The Brooklyn Park Police Department (BPPD) says a man who was stabbed by his fiancée Saturday morning is expected to make a full recovery.

The BPPD said the incident occurred at 6:47 a.m. when a caller informed officers a stabbing had taken place in the 7400 block of 72nd Ave North.

After arriving at the location, officers learned that the man had been stabbed multiple times by his fiancée, who later ran away from the area.

A search was conducted by BPPD with assistance from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and additional police departments.

The woman was later found and arrested.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he is expected to make a full recovery.

BPPD said they are still investigating the assault.