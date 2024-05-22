Feedback requested on Capitol Mall redesign project

Minnesotans are getting a look at new ideas for the redesign of the State Capitol Mall — and the designers are looking for feedback.

On Tuesday, the Capitol Area Architectural and Planning Board (CAAPB) released a design framework for public comment.

Courtesy of the Capitol Area Architectural and Planning Board

The goal is to make the Capitol Mall more welcoming for visitors through “investments in landscape, visitor facilities, accessibility, mobility infrastructure and community vitality.”

“We are excited to share the Capitol Mall Design Framework, which is the result of many voices, and the hard work of the project team,” said Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, the chair of the CAAPB. “These changes represent a shared vision for the Capitol Mall, one that prioritizes accessibility, sustainability, and inclusivity. The Capitol belongs to all Minnesotans and this effort speaks to the heart of that.”

The CAAPB is asking Minnesotans to visit the project website and provide feedback before June 20.