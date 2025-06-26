Feds launch another investigation into MSHSL transgender athlete policy

On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office for Civil Rights (OCR) announced that it is investigating an athlete on a high school softball team that won a championship.

The OCR is investigating the Minnesota Department of Education and the MSHSL regarding their transgender athlete policy, which does not align with a federal executive order that bans trans girls from participating in women’s sports.

The state is following the Minnesota Human Rights Act, which is an anti-discrimination law that protects various groups of people, including transgender athletes in school.

This is not the first time the MSHSL has been investigated for its policy since President Trump signed the executive order in February.

The Minnesota attorney general, the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) and several other state agencies are also facing a federal lawsuit over the state’s transgender athlete policy.

The suit claims the policy discriminates against female athletes and violates Title IX.

The plaintiffs are three high school girls who believe it’s unfair to compete against a trans softball player.

The plaintiffs are being represented by Alliance Defending Freedom and True North Legal.

In 2015, the MSHSL voted to open girls’ sports to trans student-athletes.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to the Department of Education and the office of Attorney General Keith Ellison for a comment.