Feds charge two men for possessing machine guns, one used in shooting at graduation

Two men are charged in federal court after they were arrested with devices that convert handguns into machine guns.

Court records show Hamza Abdirashiid Said, 20, and Amiir Mawlid Ali, 18, are each charged with unlawful possession of a machine gun.

Said was arrested on May 30 after he allegedly shot two victims outside Wayzata High School’s graduation ceremony at Mariucci Arena on the University of Minnesota campus. He was found with a Glock 9 mm handgun equipped with a machine gun conversion device, commonly known as a “switch,” charging documents state.

Said also faces state charges of first- and second-degree assault and possessing a machine gun.

According to a separate federal criminal complaint, police initially encountered Ali during a traffic stop on June 3 after a vehicle failed to stop at an intersection. The occupants, including Ali, who was in the front passenger seat, told the Minneapolis police officer they were on the way to Edina High School’s graduation ceremony, also at Mariucci Arena.

Charging documents state the officer recognized Ali, who was suspected to be involved in multiple recent gang-related shootings and was known to carry a weapon. During a search of the vehicle, the officer found a Glock handgun equipped with a switch and an extended magazine underneath Ali’s seat.

Jail records show that Ali was arrested on June 3 and released from the Hennepin County Jail without charges on June 5. The next day, June 6, he was arrested at the scene of a shots-fired incident at Burnsville High School’s graduation ceremony.

Ali had a warrant for his arrest at the time of the Burnsville incident, but it’s unclear whether he was directly involved.

Hennepin County Attorney’s Office spokesperson Daniel Borgertpoepping provided this statement on why Ali was released without charges:

“Our office deferred the case against Mr. Ali for additional investigation because the evidence, as submitted, didn’t include necessary forensic testing results to overcome likely defenses. We requested it be resubmitted for charging consideration when the testing was complete.”

Both Said and Ali made their initial appearances in U.S. District Court on Tuesday and remain in federal custody at the Sherburne County Jail.