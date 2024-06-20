Federal lawmakers working to fight sharing of explicit photos without consent of person in image

U.S. Senators are teaming up to introduce a bi-partisan bill that fights the sharing of nude photos and videos of someone else without their consent.

The Take It Down Act – which is co-sponsored by a dozen other federal lawmakers, including Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) – makes it a felony to share non-consensual nude images, whether they’re real or fake. The penalty would be two years in jail if the image is of an adult and three years if it’s of a minor.

Lawmakers say the problem has been made even worse by the use of artificial intelligence in making deep fakes.

“You can take a picture of someone from social media and use an app to modify it and create either a picture or video that appears to be real,” said Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

The bill would also allow victims to force social media companies to remove the content from their platforms. You can find the bill’s full text by CLICKING HERE.