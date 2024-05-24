Federal jury convicts man of kidnapping and bank fraud

A man has been found guilty of federal charges in connection to a series of thefts in the fall of 2022.

A jury found 52-year-old Raphael Raymond Nunn guilty of kidnapping, two counts of bank fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft after a four-day trial.

Prosecutors say Nunn walked up to a woman in Arden Hills on Sept. 13, 2022, and forced her at gunpoint to drive him to an ATM in Minneapolis. Then, he made the woman withdraw money, which he took before also stealing her vehicle.

When investigators searched his home, they found evidence from the kidnapping but also learned that he’d stolen from a second victim and robbed a third at gunpoint, then used the victims’ credit cards for his benefit.

Nunn will be sentenced at a later date.