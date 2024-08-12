Federal, city leaders to highlight installation of fire sprinklers in 42 high-rise public housing buildings

Fire suppression in MPHA high-rises

Federal and Minneapolis city leaders on Monday will highlight the installation of fire sprinklers in all 42 of the city’s high-rise public housing buildings.

Over $20 million in both federal and city funding helped make this a reality.

The day before Thanksgiving in 2019, a fire broke out on the 14th floor of Cedar-Riverside High Rise, killing five people.

The 25-story, 200-unit apartment building was built in 1970 and wasn’t required to have a sprinkler system or retrofit the building to meet current fire standards.

Last year, the Minnesota Public Housing Authority (MPHA) was ordered to pay $1.5 million after the victims’ families filed a lawsuit. The lawsuit was filed after the Minnesota State Fire Marshal in a report said that sprinklers would have saved the victims’ lives.

