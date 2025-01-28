Father enters guilty plea to manslaughter in connection with daughter’s death

A father arrested in connection with his 9-year-old daughter’s death entered a guilty plea on Monday.

According to court documents, 34-year-old Anthony Wayne Modrow entered a guilty plea to second-degree manslaughter in exchange for a stayed four-year sentence.

His sentencing date has been scheduled for June 2.

As previously reported, Modrow and his wife, Rachel Lynn, were both charged with second-degree manslaughter after failing to take their 9-year-old daughter to a hospital for several hours when she experienced an asthma attack in February 2024.

Court documents state that the girl had gone to a sleepover in February, where her friend’s mother noticed she was having difficulty breathing and possibly having an asthma attack the next morning.

She called Anthony Modrow to explain the situation, who in turn reportedly sighed and handed the phone to Rachel Modrow, who asked the woman to bring their daughter back home, refusing her offer to take the girl to a doctor.

After dropping the girl off at the house, Anthony and Rachel reportedly did not take her to the hospital, instead attempting to use home remedies like a steam bath in an attempt to alleviate her symptoms.

The parents did not take their daughter to the hospital until three and a half hours after she was dropped off, according to a complaint. There she was declared brain-dead a week later due to a loss of oxygen related to the asthma attack.

Multiple doctors talked with investigators and said the girl would’ve had a “much better chance to survive with earlier medical intervention,” the charging documents state. They also note that doctors stressed how important early intervention is for asthma while adding that a steam bath isn’t a recognized treatment, nor is using another person’s inhaler, which she had been doing.

Rachel Modrow was sentenced in early January to serve over three years(41 months) in prison.