Father charged after toddler shoots himself in the wrist

A 29-year-old was charged on Tuesday after his 22-month-old son accidentally shot himself with an improperly stored firearm.

Jehvontea Grant Blackman is facing one count of negligently storing a firearm. The maximum sentence for this crime is up to a year in confinement and/or a fine of up to $3,000.

According to a criminal complaint, St. Paul police responded to a shooting around 5:27 p.m. on the 1000 block of Fuller Avenue. A 22-month-old boy had been brought to Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to his wrist.

Court documents add that Blackman told police he had found a firearm, wrapped it in a towel and placed it in the lower cubby of a closet.

The firearm was loaded and police say it was likely that the child was likely able to access it while it was stored in the closet.

Records show Blackman will make his first court appearance at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29.

Editor’s note: Initial reports from police on Saturday were that the shooting took place on Aurora Avenue.