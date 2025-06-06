Fatality in cliff jumping incident at the Genoa Pit in Gilbert

The diver who cliff jumped into the Genoa Pit in Gilbert, Minn., has been found dead, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

As initially reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS sister station, WDIO, law enforcement received the call around 4:18 p.m. from a witness who reported seeing his friend jump into the water and surface, but then disappear around a corner.

The body of the diver was recovered Thursday evening after multiple agencies, including St. Louis County rescue, launched an extensive search of the area.

The diver was a 27-year-old man from the Virginia, Minn., area. His name is being withheld until his family is notified.