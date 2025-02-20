Fatal semi crash in Stearns County leaves man dead, woman injured

A 60-year-old Illinois man is dead after a crash in Stearns County late Tuesday night.

Just before midnight, David Allen Elders, of Joliet, Ill., was driving a Freightliner Semi westbound on I-94 near milepost 124 in Sauk Centre Township when it veered off the road and landed on its side in the south ditch.

Elders was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger, a 61-year-old woman also from Joliet, Ill., suffered non-life-threatening wounds in the crash.