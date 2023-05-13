Fatal crash on Highway 52, road closed in both directions

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Vermillion on Saturday morning.

The crash occurred in the southbound lane on Highway 52 near 190th Street around 11:45 a.m., according to a report from the State Patrol.

State Patrol officials said a BMW Sedan was driving north on Highway 52 when it drove into the southbound lanes and hit a dump truck head-on. Debris from the crash hit a Buick Lacrosse that was behind the dump truck.

The report added that Highway 52 from 200th Street to County Road 46 will be closed in both directions for “a significant amount of time.”

The State Patrol did not immediately say if anyone else was injured in the crash.

More information is expected to be released today. Check back for updates.