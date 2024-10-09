Fatal 3-car crash in Becker County

Three cars were involved in a fatal crash in Becker County on Tuesday.

A report from the Minnesota State Patrol said a Toyota Corolla and a Ford Econoline were traveling northbound on Highway 59, and a Chrysler was traveling southbound on Highway 59 when the crash happened. Details on what led up to the crash are not yet available.

It is unknown the extent of the injuries of the driver and passenger in the Toyota Corolla, however the report states the crash is fatal. The driver of the Ford Econoline was uninjured, and the driver and passenger of the Chrysler suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The State Patrol says the crash involved an unbelted occupant.

Check back for further updates.