Farmington police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 44-year-old.

Chad Vanhemert left his home early Wednesday morning and then missed an appointment later that day.

There is concern for Vanhemert’s mental health and well-being, authorities said.

He is 5’06” and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have seen Vanhemert or have information on his whereabouts, call Farmington police at 651-280-6700.