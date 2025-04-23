Farmington Police investigating fatal motorcycle accident

Farmington police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Tuesday.

According to police, at 4:17 p.m. Tuesday, an 82-year-old was driving a Ford Freestyle SUV west on 212th Street West and was turning south onto Dushane Parkway when they crossed into the path of a motorcyclist who was driving east on 212th Street.

The motorcyclist, 25-year-old Tyler Wrobel of Farmington, collided with the passenger side of the SUV. He was declared deceased at the scene, police said.

Both occupants of the SUV were taken to the hospital; The 82-year-old driver sustained minor injuries, while the 82-year-old passenger was flown with “more serious injuries.”

“This investigation is in the early stages, and we have made no determinations as to the cause of

this tragic crash,” Deputy Police Chief Nate Siem said. “I would ask the public to withhold speculation out of respect for both families involved in this incident.”

The department extended its heartfelt condolences to the Wrobel family and wished the occupants of the SUV a speedy recovery.