Farmington Police introduce newest support K9 ‘Moose’

The Farmington Police Department will get a little bit bigger with their newest support K9, “Moose,” joining the force later this year.

Moose will be partnered with Officer Kyle Miller and will go through training with the Soldiers 6 organization starting this month and continuing throughout the year.

Soldier 6 is a non-profit in Minnesota that provide service dogs to heroes.

In his new role, Moose will work on enhancing officer wellness, providing emotional support to department staff and giving comfort and companionship to officers dealing with the stresses of law enforcement.

“He and Officer Miller will also be available to assist officers following critical or high-stress calls, providing much-needed support in difficult moments,” the department said in a statement.

Once training is complete with Officer Miller, Moose will officially become part of the Farmington Police Department’s peer support team.