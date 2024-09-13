Faribault officials find man dead in sewer

Faribault authorities say they found a man dead in a sewer access structure on Friday morning.

At 7:31 a.m., Faribault officials responded to a report of a person down and unresponsive in a manhole on the 1900 block of Second Avenue Northwest.

Faribault firefighters tested and verified extremely high levels of both hydrogen sulfide and carbon monoxide and low levels of oxygen. Fire crews placed oxygen on the man and rescue operations worked to get him out of the confined space.

Once the man was out, he was brought by an ambulance to a nearby helicopter.

The Faribault Fire and Police departments conducted an investigation and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was contacted by the Minnesota Duty Officer.

“This is a tragic event and our hearts go out to the family and friends of the individual,” stated Faribault Fire Chief Dustin Dienst