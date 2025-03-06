Faribault man charged with attempted murder arrested in Missouri

A suspect connected to a stabbing in Faribault was arrested in Missouri Tuesday.

The Faribault Police Department (FPD) said 46-year-old Ricardo Ortiz is accused of breaking into a man’s apartment in Faribault and stabbing him on Saturday.

He faces five criminal counts, including attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, two assault charges and a burglary charge.

He faces up to 110 years in prison if found guilty on all charges.

According to FPD, officers were called to a report of a stabbing in the 600 block of Third Avenue Northwest Saturday just before Midnight.

When they arrived, police said they had found a 50-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.

According to the victim, before he had been attacked, he made two phone calls to the police for a noise complaint about his upstairs neighbor. An officer responded to both complaints, according to court documents.

However, ten minutes after an officer left the apartment after responding to the second complaint, the upstairs neighbor, later identified as Ortiz, began to kick down the door and charge the 50-year-old with a buck knife.

The man said he used a baseball bat to defend himself but was still stabbed by Ortiz, who held the man down and allegedly said, “Quit calling the police, or I’m going to kill you.”

Ortiz then left the apartment and was not found by police.

A nationwide search warrant was issued, and Ortiz was found in Harrison County, Missouri, on Tuesday and taken into custody.

According to the Faribault Police Department, the victim has since been released from the hospital.