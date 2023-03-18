Faribault first responders rescue man who fell into river Friday night

Faribault police say that officers and firefighters rescued a man who had fallen into Straight River Friday evening.

Just after 5 p.m. Friday night, officers were called to a report of a missing person in the Teepee Tonka Park area. Family members said that a 53-year-old man and his two dogs left a nearby residence two hours prior and he was overdue in his return. One of the dogs came home without the man and was visibly wet.

Officers began searching the area where the family had found the man’s second dog and found evidence that he may have fallen in to Straight River. Officers called Faribault Fire Department to help in the search and shortly after, first responders found the man submerged in the river.

First responders immediately started life-saving measures and the man was brought by ambulance to Allina Health Fairview Medical Center.

The man was then airlifted to a hospital in the Twin Cities in critical condition.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is working to learn the man’s current medical condition.

Faribault Police Department said the investigation into this incident is ongoing.