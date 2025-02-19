Fans get excited as girls high school hockey tournaments begin

The girls state hockey tournament is getting underway at Xcel Energy Center. Sixteen teams will be playing over the next few days in one of the most exciting weeks of hockey in Minnesota.

Among those teams are Orono and Fergus Falls, who are kicking things off, followed by Warroad and Marshall for Class A.

AA teams play starting Thursday, with most of them playing at the X, but other games may be played at the TRIA Rink in the Treasure Island Center.

However, championships will be played on Saturday, and fans couldn’t be more ready.

“I am extremely excited, I’m their number one fan,” said one person in attendance on Wednesday morning.

“We’re missing school for this,” said another fan.

If you plan to attend a game at Xcel Energy Center, you will need to buy a ticket online. They cost $20 for adults and $13 for students. If you’d rather watch games from home, they can be viewed for free on 45TV on Friday and Saturday. You can also CLICK HERE to stream the games on those days.