Family suing after woman dies in federal prison

Family of deceased inmate sues prison

The family of a woman who died inside the Waseca Federal Prison has filed a lawsuit.

36-year-old Starsha Silva died after being found unresponsive in her cell in May of 2023.

In the lawsuit, Silva’s family alleges she had a known heart condition and that staff failed to provide adequate care.

Months before Silva’s death, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reported that a surprise inspection of the prison by the U.S. DOJ found significant staffing shortages and maintenance issues. The DOJ report specifically pointed to a shortage in medical staff, saying it could lead to a gap in care for inmates.

KSTP reached out to the Federal Bureau of Prisons about the lawsuit, but the Bureau said it doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

No court date has been set for this case.