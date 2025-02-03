Family of student killed in Minneopa State Park landslide sues state, alleging negligent trail design

The family of a college student who died in a landslide at Minneopa State Park has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the state, alleging negligent trail design directed park visitors toward unstable rock features.

Jack Loso, a 19-year-old Minnesota State University student from Robbinsdale, was standing at the base of the state park’s lower falls on Dec. 2, 2023, when debris from a landslide crushed him. Loso’s sister and cousin had traveled out to visit him in Mankato and witnessed the disaster.

A civil complaint filed in Blue Earth County alleges the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources maintained stairs, paths and signs leading visitors toward the falls despite knowledge that the sandstone cliffs were unstable and prone to rockslides.

“The DNR had actual knowledge of the inherent risks of landslides and slope failures at the lower falls due to the geological composition of the Jordanian sandstone, historical studies, and previous failures observed by its employees,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit asks for monetary relief on claims of wrongful death and emotional distress inflicted on Jack’s sister and cousin.

“This was an easily preventable tragedy,” said attorney Jeffrey Storms, whose firm is representing the Loso family. “The State knowingly directed families like the Losos to a foreseeable and deadly danger without warning.”

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to the DNR and the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office for comment and is awaiting a response.