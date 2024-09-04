Family members hold armed suspect who broke into their home down before police arrive

Brooklyn Park Police said family members pinned down an armed suspect after he broke into their house Wednesday night.

The man, according to authorities, was seen at 11:17 p.m. near the 1900 block of 87th Trail North where he was attempting to break into a house.

While officers were making their way to the house, the man reportedly began firing multiple gunshots into the residence before he was able to make his way in.

Brooklyn Park Police said when they entered the house, they found the suspect armed with a firearm being pinned down by family members. Officers at the scene were able to take him into custody and no one inside the residence was harmed.

The suspect was known to the residents of the house; he is still in custody and is facing multiple felony charges.