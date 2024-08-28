Family and friends walk to bring awareness to Maplewood cold case

A walk in Maplewood on Wednesday night is set to remember the life of Devinn Madley, who was killed three years ago in a shooting that remains unsolved.

On August 28, 2021, around 8:44 p.m., Maplewood police found 20-year-old Madley in the roadway at the intersection of Larpenteur Avenue East and Howard Street North.

He had been fatally shot and was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made, and three years later, the case remains unsolved.

However, Madley’s friends and family have continued to bring awareness to Madley’s case and renew interest in it, holding a walk on the anniversary of his death to honor his memory.

The walk will begin near the location where Madley died on Larpenteur Avenue at 8:20 p.m.

