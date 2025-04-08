Falling Knife Brewing Company announces death of its owner, remembers his legacy

The owner of Falling Knife Brewing Company unexpectedly died over the weekend, the Northeast Minneapolis brewery said.

Tom Berg, owner and Chief Brewing Officer, died at his home, a post on Facebook states.

Tom Berg (Credit: Falling Knife Brewing Company)

Falling Knife Brewing Company will be closed on Monday night to allow people to grieve. A larger gathering to honor Berg is set to be announced at a later date.

The full statement from the Falling Knife Brewery Company can be read below.

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share some awful and unexpected news. Over the weekend, our friend, Chief Brewing Officer, and owner Tom Berg passed away in his home. We are devastated to lose our dear friend, the visionary architect of what Falling Knife brews, and a guiding force in what we are and do.

There was nobody more passionate about Falling Knife, beer, and his friends. If you ran into him in the taproom during a Wolves game, at a show celebrating his love of music, or out at one of his favorite spots in town, you were immediately wrapped up in his warm personality as he welcomed you as he would his closest friends. Whether his lifelong work in the Minneapolis music scene, his passion for the Minnesota Beer Community at large, or just meeting him out and about in the world, it felt like everyone knew Tom. And to know Tom was to be loved by him.

We’re closing for the evening to grieve this monumental loss. We will pass along information for a larger gathering as we talk with Tom’s family and respect their wishes for honoring him. Take care of yourselves and each other.